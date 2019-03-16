Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $69,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,509.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 57,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,908,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,264 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,151 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the third quarter worth $252,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KFRC opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $924.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.34. Kforce has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $43.51.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.21 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

