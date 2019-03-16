KEYW (KEYW) Given “Neutral” Rating at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for KEYW’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KEYW. TheStreet raised shares of KEYW from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of KEYW from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of KEYW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KEYW from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of KEYW in a report on Monday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Get KEYW alerts:

NASDAQ KEYW opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $415.82 million, a P/E ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 1.28. KEYW has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. KEYW had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. KEYW’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KEYW will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYW. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in shares of KEYW by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of KEYW by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KEYW by 4.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 252,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KEYW by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of KEYW by 391.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter.

About KEYW

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for KEYW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEYW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.