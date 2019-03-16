KeyCorp Weighs in on Getty Realty Corp.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (GTY)

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Getty Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Getty Realty’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

NYSE GTY opened at $32.42 on Friday. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Getty Realty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 25,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP boosted its position in Getty Realty by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 20,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Getty Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Getty Realty by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Getty Realty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

