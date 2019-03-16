Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,724 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,614,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KDP stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

In related news, insider Brian Andrew Loucks purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $170,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens purchased 11,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.69 per share, with a total value of $296,334.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 46,285 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,274. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. ValuEngine downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.35 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

