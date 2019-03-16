Kelly Services (KELYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Kelly Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kelly Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

KELYA opened at $21.87 on Friday. Kelly Services has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $866.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teresa Carroll sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $167,920.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Olivier Thirot sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $119,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,487 shares of company stock worth $411,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 94.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 64,993 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 4.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 19.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 50,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,177,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,298,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

