KBC GRP NV/ADR (KBCSY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get KBC GRP NV/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KBCSY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.86. KBC GRP NV/ADR has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $45.53.

KBC GRP NV/ADR Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients primarily in Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland, and Slovakia. It accepts deposits; offers loans to individuals, businesses, and public authorities; and provides services, including payments, cash management, trade finance, leasing, corporate finance, and money and capital market products, as well as offers asset management services.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBC GRP NV/ADR (KBCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBC GRP NV/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC GRP NV/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.