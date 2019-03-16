Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 84.47% and a negative return on equity of 29.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $498.69 million, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 2.45. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $34.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $32,353.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,449.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Fund Iv (Gp) Sv sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $42,762.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 317,718 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,890 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,636 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

