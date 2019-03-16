K&S (SDF) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been given a €20.00 ($23.26) price target by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SDF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K&S in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.72 ($24.10).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €17.01 ($19.78) on Thursday. K&S has a 1-year low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a 1-year high of €24.74 ($28.77).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

