JT Stratford LLC Buys Shares of 20,487 General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3,788.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,531,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,910,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,722 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,405,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,852 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $33,087,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,566.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 728,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,382,000 after purchasing an additional 685,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $5,734,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,985,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 7,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $347,396.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,315.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on General Mills from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.61.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

