JT Stratford LLC Buys 2,454 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $874,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $9.89 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

