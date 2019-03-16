JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $1,450,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $18,150,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 748.3% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 456,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,500,000 after buying an additional 402,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $106.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $365.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $26.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 24.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,022 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $317,310.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Crown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.79 per share, for a total transaction of $518,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 311,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,325,084.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,191 shares of company stock worth $4,102,110. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.87.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

