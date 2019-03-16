JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Guardant Health (GH) Price Target to $85.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

NASDAQ GH traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,827. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.99. Guardant Health has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $106.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M1) Softbank purchased 2,033,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $19,994,121.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $2,096,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA.

