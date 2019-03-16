JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give adidas (ADS) a €205.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADS. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €226.22 ($263.05).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €212.40 ($246.98) on Wednesday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

