Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,746 ($48.95).

JMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective (down previously from GBX 3,000 ($39.20)) on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 3,700 ($48.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,060 ($53.05) to GBX 4,080 ($53.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 3,161 ($41.30) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 2,574 ($33.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,873 ($50.61).

In other news, insider Patrick W. Thomas acquired 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,038 ($39.70) per share, with a total value of £129,327.66 ($168,989.49). Also, insider Anna Manz acquired 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,157 ($41.25) per share, for a total transaction of £378.84 ($495.02). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,281 shares of company stock worth $13,006,074 over the last ninety days.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

