John C. Murdock Sells 13,290 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Director John C. Murdock sold 13,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $877,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bandwidth stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.97 and a beta of 0.75. Bandwidth Inc has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $67.90.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. Bandwidth had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 8.78%. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

