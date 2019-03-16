JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 4,607 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 646.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,042,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,879,000 after purchasing an additional 430,262 shares in the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.57.

3M stock opened at $208.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $176.87 and a fifty-two week high of $238.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $1.44 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 4,681 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.34, for a total value of $942,472.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,783,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joaquin Delgado sold 4,897 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.30, for a total transaction of $1,015,148.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,191 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,551 shares of company stock worth $14,335,468. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 4,607 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/jnba-financial-advisors-purchases-4607-shares-of-3m-co-mmm.html.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.