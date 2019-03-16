Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Advantest Corp (ATEYY)

Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advantest in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advantest’s FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Shares of Advantest stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. Advantest has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

