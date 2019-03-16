Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (SBPH)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital set a $45.00 price target on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $34.00 price target on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of SBPH opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.80. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $15.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 464.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. The company's lead SMNH product candidate is inarigivir soproxil, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

