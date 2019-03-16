Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.41 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.79.

Shares of JHG opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1,046.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1,972.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,481,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,410,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Janus Henderson Group (JHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.