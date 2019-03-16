Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at about $30,179,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John F. Prim sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.91, for a total transaction of $999,218.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,491 shares in the company, valued at $28,821,147.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $585,798.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,475.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,713 shares of company stock worth $1,685,666 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $137.24 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $163.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $386.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.75.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

