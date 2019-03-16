J.Jill (JILL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “

Get J.Jill alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on JILL. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of J.Jill from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of J.Jill from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of J.Jill from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of J.Jill from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.11.

JILL stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $295.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.69. J.Jill has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $9.62.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.91 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

In other J.Jill news, insider David Biese sold 171,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $1,174,288.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 362,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,953.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.Jill (JILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.