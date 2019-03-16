J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of J & J Snack Foods worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JJSF shares. BidaskClub cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $151.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $125.98 and a 1-year high of $162.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $271.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.75 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 7.41%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 49.26%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

