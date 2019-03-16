J D Wetherspoon (JDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,225 ($16.01) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on J D Wetherspoon to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC upped their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,475 ($19.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued an underperform rating and a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,258.89 ($16.45).

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

JDW stock traded up GBX 36 ($0.47) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,328 ($17.35). The company had a trading volume of 408,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,568. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of GBX 1,051 ($13.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,341 ($17.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.07, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. J D Wetherspoon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.