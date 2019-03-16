Ivy 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $747.00 (IVY)

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. Ivy has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $747.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ivy has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ivy token can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, CoinBene and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $704.73 or 0.17314951 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00050930 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Ivy Token Profile

Ivy (CRYPTO:IVY) is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,658,619 tokens. The official message board for Ivy is medium.com/@ivykoin . Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ivy is www.ivykoin.com

Buying and Selling Ivy

Ivy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ivy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ivy using one of the exchanges listed above.

