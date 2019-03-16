iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) Stake Lessened by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $171.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.49 and a twelve month high of $178.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

