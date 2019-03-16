iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL) Stake Lessened by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,585 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWL. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,373. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $35.35.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

