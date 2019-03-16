iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Holdings Increased by Hanson McClain Inc.

Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $77.97 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

