iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT) Stake Increased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 216.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ COMT opened at $33.16 on Friday. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $40.62.

