iPic Entertainment (IPIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “iPic Entertainment Inc. provides premier luxury restaurant-and-theater brand. The company’s entertainment platforms offer movie theaters and bar/restaurants. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. IPic Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IPIC. ValuEngine cut shares of iPic Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Barrington Research cut shares of iPic Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

iPic Entertainment stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. 1,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,763. iPic Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $13.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPic Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of iPic Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

