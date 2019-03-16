IOStoken (IOST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.00 Million

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. IOStoken has a market cap of $332.92 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOStoken has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One IOStoken token can currently be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Ethfinex, DigiFinex and Bitrue.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.73 or 0.17314951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00050930 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00020796 BTC.

IOStoken Profile

IOStoken is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOStoken’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOStoken is iost.io

IOStoken Token Trading

IOStoken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Bithumb, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Vebitcoin, BitMart, OTCBTC, Huobi, BigONE, OKEx, Kyber Network, DDEX, CoinBene, Bitkub, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Kucoin, Binance, Cobinhood, Upbit, DragonEX, CoinZest, IDEX, Zebpay, Bitrue, DigiFinex, Koinex, WazirX, IDAX, ABCC, Coineal, BitMax and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOStoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOStoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

