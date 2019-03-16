Invitation Homes (INVH) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.10.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

NYSE INVH opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Invitation Homes had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 226.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,006,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $69,745,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,874,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,126,000 after buying an additional 2,896,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1,679.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,256,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,686,000 after buying an additional 2,129,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,275,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,052,000 after buying an additional 1,953,906 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.