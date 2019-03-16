InVitae (NVTA) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.69

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.69 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 71857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of InVitae in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on InVitae in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on InVitae in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on InVitae in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.23.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 88.93% and a negative net margin of 87.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that InVitae Corp will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other InVitae news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $57,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 4,650 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $91,233.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,872 shares of company stock worth $919,993. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of InVitae by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of InVitae by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in InVitae in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in InVitae in the third quarter worth about $102,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

