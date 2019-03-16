Investors Sell IBM (IBM) on Strength (IBM)

Traders sold shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $48.06 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $116.73 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $68.67 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, IBM had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. IBM traded up $0.23 for the day and closed at $138.79

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. ValuEngine upgraded IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Friday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IBM from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.56.

The firm has a market cap of $124.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.05. IBM had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $21.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. IBM’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

In other IBM news, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $1,807,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,754 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $780,645.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,283.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,867 shares of company stock worth $2,877,569. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in IBM by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 216,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after acquiring an additional 67,055 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in IBM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in IBM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its position in IBM by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 19,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in IBM by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 3,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a computing platform that interacts in language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. This segment also offers analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, and talent management and industry solutions; and transaction processing software for use in banking, airlines, and retail industries.

