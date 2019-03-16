Investors Buy SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $95.63 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $8.00 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $87.63 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF traded down ($0.03) for the day and closed at $38.11
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 398.6% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter.
