Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,395 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 18,776.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

In related news, major shareholder Harbour Group L.P. Blue sold 268,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $3,305,673.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,273. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ISBC opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Investors Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

