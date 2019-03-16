Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 46,391 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $53,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Honeywell International to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, January 10th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $155.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total value of $629,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

