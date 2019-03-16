Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000.

RPV opened at $64.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $70.64.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/invesco-sp-500-pure-value-etf-rpv-shares-bought-by-raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc.html.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.