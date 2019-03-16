Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) Stake Lessened by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,561 shares during the quarter. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 68,651 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEY. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in a research note on Monday, January 7th.

PEY opened at $17.89 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/invesco-high-yield-equity-dividend-achievers-etf-pey-stake-lessened-by-rpg-family-wealth-advisory-llc.html.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.