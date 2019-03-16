Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG stock opened at $558.21 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $393.57 and a twelve month high of $581.12. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.11). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,955,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 28,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $14,652,271.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,493,382.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,284 shares of company stock worth $22,205,382. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.40.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

