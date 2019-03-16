InterXion (INXN) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.65% from the stock’s previous close.
INXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterXion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.
Shares of InterXion stock opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.98, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. InterXion has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $68.95.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 723.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the third quarter worth about $133,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
InterXion Company Profile
InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.
Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.