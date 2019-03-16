InterXion (INXN) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.65% from the stock’s previous close.

INXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterXion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Shares of InterXion stock opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.98, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. InterXion has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.94 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that InterXion will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 723.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the third quarter worth about $133,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

