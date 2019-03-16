Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036. The company has a market cap of $821.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.32. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $287.66 million during the quarter.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

