Intertape Polymer Group (ITP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$18.17 on Friday. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of C$14.60 and a one year high of C$22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ITP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.67.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

