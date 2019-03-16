Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Shares Sold by Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 432.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.50 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.63 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $82.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $188,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $2,634,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,856 shares of company stock worth $14,693,582. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

