Insider Selling: VirnetX Holding Co. (VHC) Director Sells $65,142.00 in Stock

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) Director Michael F. Angelo sold 9,900 shares of VirnetX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $65,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VHC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.44. 1,092,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,292. VirnetX Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $7.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VirnetX by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 366,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of VirnetX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,429,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 88,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VirnetX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 88,016 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of VirnetX by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 210,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 62,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VirnetX by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 59,297 shares in the last quarter.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company in the United States and internationally. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure real-time communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

