TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $310,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.14. 295,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 389.25 and a beta of 0.88. TPI Composites Inc has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $32.74.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. TheStreet raised TPI Composites from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.94.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/insider-selling-tpi-composites-inc-tpic-director-sells-10000-shares-of-stock.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in TPI Composites by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.