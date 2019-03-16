Insider Selling: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $310,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.14. 295,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 389.25 and a beta of 0.88. TPI Composites Inc has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $32.74.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. TheStreet raised TPI Composites from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.94.
TPI Composites Company Profile
TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Read More: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.