Insider Selling: TFI International Inc (TFII) Director Sells C$3,621,600.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.24, for a total transaction of C$3,621,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,056,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$163,240,320.32.
Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Alain Bédard sold 100,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.03, for a total transaction of C$4,103,000.00.
Shares of TFII opened at C$40.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TFI International Inc has a 52-week low of C$32.06 and a 52-week high of C$49.00.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
