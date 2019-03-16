Insider Selling: TFI International Inc (TFII) Director Sells C$3,621,600.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.24, for a total transaction of C$3,621,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,056,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$163,240,320.32.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Alain Bédard sold 100,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.03, for a total transaction of C$4,103,000.00.

Shares of TFII opened at C$40.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TFI International Inc has a 52-week low of C$32.06 and a 52-week high of C$49.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$52.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$48.64.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

