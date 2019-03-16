Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Director Sells $2,001,500.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $2,001,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brent Frei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 4th, Brent Frei sold 300,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $9,426,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 30th, Brent Frei sold 56,533 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,693,728.68.

On Thursday, January 17th, Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $1,351,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,251,500.00.

Shares of SMAR opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $46.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caz Investments LP boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

