Insider Selling: Rapid7 Inc (RPD) COO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $727,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Rapid7 Inc has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 57.61% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Raymond James raised Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Macquarie raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

