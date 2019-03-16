Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) SVP Sells 3,298 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) SVP Barry G. Benton sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $226,935.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,621.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.46 and a beta of 1.54. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.77 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Q2 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.92 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Q2 by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,601,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,519,000 after purchasing an additional 106,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Q2 by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Q2 by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 78,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 45,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 738,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,587,000 after purchasing an additional 198,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

