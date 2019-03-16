Insider Selling: Hunting plc (HTG) Insider Sells 70,901 Shares of Stock

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) insider Arthur James Johnson sold 70,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.79), for a total transaction of £368,685.20 ($481,752.52).
HTG stock opened at GBX 547.50 ($7.15) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.17 million and a P/E ratio of 10.47. Hunting plc has a 1-year low of GBX 448 ($5.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 934.50 ($12.21).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Hunting’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.
About Hunting
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.
