Insider Selling: Hunting plc (HTG) Insider Sells 70,901 Shares of Stock

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) insider Arthur James Johnson sold 70,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.79), for a total transaction of £368,685.20 ($481,752.52).

HTG stock opened at GBX 547.50 ($7.15) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.17 million and a P/E ratio of 10.47. Hunting plc has a 1-year low of GBX 448 ($5.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 934.50 ($12.21).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Hunting’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 845 ($11.04) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 756 ($9.88) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 818.85 ($10.70).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

